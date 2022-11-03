International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $42,710.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in International Seaways by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 561,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 594,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 701,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

