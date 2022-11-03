Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.61

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.61 and traded as low as $90.97. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $91.19, with a volume of 41,154 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 901.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after buying an additional 305,778 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

