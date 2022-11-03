Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 168 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter.

