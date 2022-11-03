Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE VVR opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

