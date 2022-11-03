iomart Group (LON:IOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $127.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 127.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 56384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.40 ($1.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £139.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,630.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

