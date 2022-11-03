iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,608 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

