iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,781. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

