iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 24,502,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.