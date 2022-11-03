iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. 1,487,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,377,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

