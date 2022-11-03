iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,283 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.