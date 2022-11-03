iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 134,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 93,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

BATS:USMV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. 5,685,283 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

