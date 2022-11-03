iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.38. 1,570,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64.

