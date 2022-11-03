iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 605,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $211.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,125. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

