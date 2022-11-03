iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $429,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $211.36. 86,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.47 and its 200-day moving average is $231.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.