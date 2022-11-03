iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $146.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,721. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

