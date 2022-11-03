iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.31. 115,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

