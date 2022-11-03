iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.13. 112,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,075. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average is $240.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.