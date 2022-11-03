iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.98. The company had a trading volume of 276,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

