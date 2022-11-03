iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $146,034,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $139,794,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,375,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 9,129,211 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61.

