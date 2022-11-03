Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) versus Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Head-To-Head Review

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iteris and Knightscope, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 1 1 0 2.50 Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than Knightscope.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -9.43% -16.07% -9.92% Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iteris and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iteris and Knightscope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $133.57 million 0.88 -$7.08 million ($0.29) -9.55 Knightscope $3.41 million 24.94 -$43.84 million ($2.19) -1.47

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knightscope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Knightscope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iteris beats Knightscope on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services. Its products include ClearGuide, ClearRoute, Commercial Vehicle Operations, BlueArgus, TrafficCarma, Vantage Apex, Vantage Fusion, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. The company also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. In addition, it offers traffic management centers design, staffing, and operations services; traffic engineering and mobility consulting services include planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; distributes real-time information about traffic conditions; and surface transportation infrastructure systems implementation, and operation and management. Further, the company provides travel demand forecasting and systems engineering, and identify mitigation measures to reduce traffic congestion; ClearMobility platform; and ClearMobility Cloud that enables mobility data management engine, application programming interface framework, and microservices ecosystem. It serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

