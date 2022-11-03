Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

