James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Down 1.8 %

JRVR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of James River Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.