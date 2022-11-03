January Capital Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

January Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of January Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. January Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 400,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,934. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

