Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €29.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 24th. set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR:FME opened at €28.55 ($28.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($63.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.85.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

