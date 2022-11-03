Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) to Hold

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SHJBF stock opened at 5.60 on Thursday.

Get Shanghai Junshi Biosciences alerts:

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.