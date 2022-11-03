Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.
JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,652,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,652,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287 over the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,832. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.