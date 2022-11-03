Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,652,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,652,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287 over the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,832. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

