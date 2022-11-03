John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) CEO Acquires $136,365.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $88.79 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

