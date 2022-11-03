JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of ETR:G24 traded down €1.18 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €51.00 ($51.00). The stock had a trading volume of 244,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.96 and its 200-day moving average is €55.62. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 12-month high of €66.02 ($66.02).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

