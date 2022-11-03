JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $40.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of MC stock traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 76,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

