JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Target Price to $5.50

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 169,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

