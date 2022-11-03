Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.08

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 4598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several brokerages have commented on KAMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

