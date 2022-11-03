Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Kape Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.51) on Tuesday. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($5.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £762.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.