KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 1.1 %

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 1,078,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,220 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,124 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,784,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,667,000 after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

