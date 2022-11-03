Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00006924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $436.27 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00089471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 313,103,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,614,433 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

