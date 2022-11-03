KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €61.00 at Barclays

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($67.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KBC Group from €5.90 ($5.90) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KBC Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.91.

KBC Group Stock Down 2.1 %

KBCSY opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

About KBC Group

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

