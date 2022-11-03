Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $50.64. Approximately 11,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 224,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

