Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 533,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,518. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

