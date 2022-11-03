Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $124.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($124.00) to €128.00 ($128.00) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($135.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.7 %

KRYAY stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

About Kerry Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.