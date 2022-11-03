KILT Protocol (KILT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,778.00

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC on popular exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $72,015,492,614,170.40 billion and approximately $77,778.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.23 or 0.31091300 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

