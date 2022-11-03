Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.98. 8,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 357,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.27.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.52% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
