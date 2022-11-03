KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

KKR traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 42,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

