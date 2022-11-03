Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KMTUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Komatsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

