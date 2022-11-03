Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Cut to €175.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €180.00 ($180.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

