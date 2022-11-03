Kujira Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,462.00 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $93.41 million and $65,462.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 93,409,884 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.9869672 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,897.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars.

