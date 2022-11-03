Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.18 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $33.64 or 0.00166133 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $289.26 million and approximately $34.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,285.97 or 0.30997789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012107 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.