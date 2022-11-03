L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.62. 43,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

