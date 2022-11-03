L.M. Kohn & Company Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of MA traded down $7.73 on Thursday, reaching $312.09. 72,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $301.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

