L.M. Kohn & Company Has $580,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 37.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock worth $7,016,200 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.24. 16,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.62.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

