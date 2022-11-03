L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 503 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.41. 55,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

