L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.21.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

